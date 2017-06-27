

IZARD COUNTY FARM FAMILY OF THE YEAR: Doug and Tammy Miller of Sage were awarded Izard County Farm Family of the year. Arkansas Farm Family program sponsors are Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Arkansas Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit MidSouth Associations, and Armor Seed. Program partners are Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service, Arkansas FFA Association, USDA, Farm Service Agency, and Natural Resources Conservation Service. See additional photos and the full story in the July 5th edition of Pacesetting Times. Photo/K.Sherrell

