

FULTON COUNTY FARM FAMILY OF THE YEAR: The Davis Family of Mammoth Spring was awarded Farm Family 2017 in Fulton County. Media day was held Thursday, June 8. Arkansas Farm Family program sponsors are Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Arkansas Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit MidSouth Associations, and Armor Seed. Program partners are Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service, Arkansas FFA Association, USDA, Farm Service Agency, and Natural Resources Conservation Service. See additional photos and the full story on pages 3 through 5 of this week’s edition of Pacesetting Times. Photo/K.Sherrell

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

