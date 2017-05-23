

NELSON NAMED DISTRICT COACH OF THE YEAR: Tesa Nelson, Salem High School Softball Head Coach was named the 2A-2 District Softball Coach of the Year last week. Nelson is a Salem alumna and was a Lady Greyhound herself. Tesa, husband Robert, and daughter Reece, live in Camp. Her leadership is inspirational. Nelson, Assistant Coach Lena Smith and the softball team made it to the State Tournament #together. The Lady ‘Hounds ended the 2017 season with an overall record of 23-5; a 19 game winning streak. They were Co-Conference Champions, District Tournament Champions and undefeated at home. Nelson will continue to teach her skills and love of the game at Salem.

