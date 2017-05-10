

WEDDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Russell and Kim Sherrell of Oxford are pleased to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Jordan Alene Nicole Sherrell, to Zachary John Foust, son of Mark and Robin Foust of Salem. Jordan is a graduate of Izard County High School, is currently a junior at ASU-Mountain Home, and is employed at NAEC in Salem. Zachary is a graduate of Salem High School, graduated as a High Voltage Lineman from ASU-Newport, and is a Lineman with the Ozark Electric Cooperative in Fayetteville. The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 2 p.m., at the Boy Scout Camp in Viola, with a reception to follow. All friends and family are invited to attend.

