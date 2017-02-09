TOTAL LOSS: The home of Robert and Joy Stephens of Oxford was destroyed by fire on February 8. Oxford and Franklin Fire Departments responded to the scene. No one was injured in the fire. The family of four lost everything in the fire, and donations for the family may be taken to Bailey’s Country Cookin in Melbourne, or Day’s Family Store in Oxford. A donation jar is set up at Jordan’s Kwik Stop and Red Mule in Melbourne. Immediate items needed are clothing in the following sizes, Mens shirt-2XL, pants 38-32; Women’s shirt XL; Boy size 12 shirt and pants; Girl size 10/12 shirts and pants; Girl 3T; Girl 9-12 month. Shoes needed are Girl, size 5 youth; Boy size 6 youth; Baby Girl size 7. Also needed immediately are Diapers size 3 and 4, Formula – Similac Advanced. Furnishings and household items are also needed. Photo/R.Sherrell

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

