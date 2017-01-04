

Seven to Arkansas Department of Correction

Two female inmates who were awaiting bed space in the Arkansas Department of Correction were transported to prison on June 6. Laci Dawn Jones, age 24 of Batesville, and Lindsey Michelle Carter, age 22 address not given, had been in the Izard County Detention Facility since early and late May.

Five males awaiting bed space were transported to the Arkansas Department of Correction on June 8. Nathaniel Allen Speak, age 33 of Calico Rock, had been incarcerated since mid-April; Phillip Thomas Costanzo, age 51, had been incarcerated since mid-April; B.J. Hinds, age 33 of Oxford, had been in the Izard County Jail since mid-May; Charles Anthony Clements, age 32 of Horseshoe Bend, and Jeffrey Chase Moser, age 27 of Melbourne, had both been in jail since late May.

A Hardy man has been arrested twice in the last few days for violation of a no contact order. After his first arrest, Casey Daniel Clouse, age 34, was released from the Izard County Detention Facility. He was arrested again on June 7 for violating the same order. Clouse remains in jail without bond according to Izard County Sheriff Tate Lawrence who said that Lieutenant Charles Melton was the arresting officer.

Hugh Stiles, age 42 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested June 7 following a search of his property and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stiles posted bond the day of his arrest in the amount of $2,100 and was released from the Izard County Detention Facility with a court date of June 16. Lieutenant Charles Melton and Sgt. Gabe Sanders were the arresting officers.

A Calico Rock man, 27 year old Antonio Sanchez IV, was arrested June 5 on charges to include driving while intoxicated-third offense drugs, driving on a suspended license, having no insurance, driving without a current registration, and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Sanchez remains in the Izard County Detention Facility in lieu of a $5,000 bond with a court date of June 16. Trooper Rodney Villiger was the arresting officer.

Justin Allen Janson, age 31 of Calico Rock, was arrested on a petition of revoke probation/parole on June 8 while Richard Smith, age 40 of Melbourne, was also arrested on a revocation petition. Both are being held in the Izard County Detention Facility without bond.

A Horseshoe Bend couple were arrested June 9 on drug/alcohol charges. Richard Kyle Cohn, age 28, was charged with drinking in public and Ericka Lynn Stephens, age 25, was charged with driving while intoxicated-drugs and disorderly conduct. Cohn was released without bond while Stephens was released on a $1,040 bond. Both have Horseshoe Bend court dates of July 5. Deputy R.C. Lenex was the arresting officer.

Clayton Deness Carter of Melbourne, was arrested June 8 for driving while intoxicated-drugs second offense, careless and prohibited driving, having no insurance, driving a vehicle without registration, and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Carter remains in the Izard County Detention Facility in lieu of a $2,200 bond with a Melbourne court date of July 7. Cpl. Richard Williams was the arresting officer.

David Aaron Koonce, age 32 of Melbourne, was arrested June 7 on a failure to pay fines warrant. Koonce remains in the Izard County Detention Facility without bond. Lt. Melton was the arresting officer.

James Lawrence Frey, age 24 of Brockwell, was committed to jail by the Izard County Drug Court and is being held without bond.

Will Garrett Hobbs, age 30 of Horseshoe Bend, was arrested June 12 for driving on a suspended license and is being held in the Izard County Detention Facility on a $365 bond with a Horseshoe Bend court date of August 2. Deputy Toby Smith was the arresting officer.

Motorist assist leads to arrest

Friday, June 10, when Cpl. Richard Williams stopped to assist a motorist having car problems, he recognized the driver as being Joshua David Sanders who had outstanding domestic battery warrants. When informed of the arrest warrants, Sanders, 38 of Oxford, quickly threw something into the back of vehicle and then threw a small item in the grass. Two hypodermic needles were located in his car and the pipe smelling of recently smoked marijuana was located in the grass. In addition to charges relating to the drug paraphernalia found, Sanders is facing two counts of terroristic threatening-second degree and one count of domestic battering third degree. Sanders remains in the Izard County Detention Facility in lieu of $3,620 bond and has a court date of June 23.

Following a one vehicle accident on Highway 56 E. near Violet Hill on June 12, James Luke Haney, age 28 of Violet Hill, was found stumbling down the road from the accident scene and was charged with driving while intoxicated, drinking in public along with careless and prohibited driving. Haney remains in the Izard County Detention Facility in lieu of $1,235 bond with a July 7 court date. Deputy Steve Davidson and Trooper Clements were the arresting officers.

A Horseshoe Bend woman, 23 year old Megan Brea Stanton, was arrested June 12 on an Independence warrant and is being held in jail for Batesville authorities. Deputy Mike Smith was the arresting officer.

Steven Laverne Paul, age 42 of Glencoe, was arrested June 15 on a probation/parole hold and remains in jail without bond. Probation Officer Josh Morehead was the arresting officer.

Dusty Michelle Powers, age 39 of Batesville, was arrested June 15 on a contempt of court warrant relating to failure to pay Circuit Court fines. Powers was released the following day and was issued a Circuit Court date of June 28. Deputy Evan Jones was the arresting officer.

Theft charges against two local men

An arrest warrant has been issued against two area men, one of which has been arrested, in connection with the breaking and entering of a mobile home where several items were stolen. Phillip Garner of Sage reported that someone had forced open the door to his mobile home he was in the process of moving into. Items stolen included a four wheeler, which was later located in a gravel pit in Melbourne, while a riding lawn mower was located in a wooded area along with post hole diggers, tires, rims, and several other items.

Arrested June 6 was Joshua Alan Clark, age 27 of Violet Hill, who was charged with breaking and entering and theft of property, both felonies. Clark is in the Izard County Detention Facility without bond. Christopher Lane Eiler, age 34 of Cave City, was arrested and charged June 13 and remains in the Izard County Detention Facility without bond. Both Eiler and Clark have a scheduled Circuit Court date of June 28.

William Joseph Carter, age 23 of Melbourne, was arrested June 10 on a Circuit Court bench warrant and remains in jail without bond.

Carol Ann Baum, age 47 of Batesville, was arrested June 14 on a failure to pay fines warrant and was released to Sharp County authorities. Deputy D.J. Tiernan was the arresting officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

