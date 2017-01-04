The Pacesetting Times in Horseshoe Bend is having their Fifth Annual Photo Contest for amateur photography. The deadline for turning pictures in is Tuesday, February 28. There are three categories in this contest.
The first category is Scenery. Do you have a picture that you think is just the prettiest scene ever? Send it in to the paper! Arkansas is The Natural State, and has several beauties!
The second category is Special Moments. This includes pictures of children, for one of those moments that is “just too cute.”
The third category is Animal Lovers. Send in your pictures that are perfect of your pets or any other animal.
The three categories will each have one winner and will receive a prize. The pictures will be judged and the winner from each category will be announced in the March 8 issue of Pacesetting Times. We ask that each family submit only one photo per category.
Each photo submitted will be published in Pacesetting Times intermittently. In order to successfully enter the contest, you must send your name, age, phone number, and a brief description of your picture along with your photo.
You can enter the contest via email at pacesetting@centurytel.net, via mail Pacesetting Times, P.O. Box 132, Franklin, AR, 72536, or drop by our office at 703 S. Bend Drive in Horseshoe Bend. The Pacesetting Times reserves the right to refuse inappropriate photography.
Northcentral Arkansas Development Council, Inc., NADC, is beginning their Winter Regulation Program January 9 and will continue through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
For applicants to be considered in a crisis situation, they are required to have received a shut-off notice date to be with seven days from the date of application.
The following are requirements needed before applications can be taken and processed: proof of income for all household members for the previous month, including verification of any contributions from family and friends; the date and place of current or last employment for all household members; photo ID; proof of child support; proof of utility assistance if applicant receives subsidized housing; copy of an energy bill or receipt from energy supplier, including a receipt stating cost of wood if the applicant’s main heating source is wood, to help NADC make the payment to the correct vendor.
NADC is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.
Contacts in the tri-county area are, Izard County 870-368-4329, Fulton County 870-895-3628, and Sharp County 870-994-7353. NADC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, EOE.
PROUD FAMILY: (l to r) Howard and Janice Blankenship, Eli Blankenship – American FFA Degree recipient, and Sheila and Danny Blankenship.
by Karen Sherrell
The American FFA Degree is awarded to less than one percent of FFA members, and is one of the organization’s highest honors.
In 2016, the degree was awarded to Izard County Consolidated graduate, Eli Blankenship of Bandmill.
The 2016 American FFA Degree Ceremony was held in Indianapolis, IN on October 22, during the Eighth General Session of the 89th National FFA Convention Expo. Blankenship joined 34 other degree recipients from Arkansas, and 3,790 from throughout the United States, chosen from a national roll of 629,367 FFA members.
The degree is earned by members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and have made significant accomplishments in their agricultural experiences. All of which describe Eli, through years of hard work and commitment.
This degree has also earned him the title of being the first FFA member at Izard County Consolidated Schools to receive the American FFA Degree since Wayne Neal has been the Agri Teacher and FFA Advisor for the past 14 years. “I have had three other FFA members receive national recognition by earning a National FFA Scholarship,” said Neal, adding, “Eli has not only earned this National Degree, but also the pride, respect and honor of his peers, friends and family, as well as the leaders and mentors before him that inspired him to earn this degree.”
And proud his family is. Accompanying Eli to the ceremony in October were his parents, Danny and Sheila Blankenship, and grandparents, Howard and Janice Blankenship.
Highschool graduates may apply for the American FFA Degree one year after their graduation. Eli graduated in 2014, and is currently in his second year at Arkansas Tech in Russellville.
During his first year in highschool, Eli earned his FFA Greenhand Degree, followed by the Chapter degree the next year, and then his State degree. “Eli raised cattle, chickens, and goats and rabbits,” said his mother Sheila. “He also had a community project he had to do.” Eli’s primary agricultural project was cattle, he was on the ICC Show Team, and he served as an FFA Chapter officer.
FFA members utilize the Agricultural Experience Tracker, AET, which is an online record keeping system for agriculture students to record their time worked or money earned with their projects or Supervised Agricultural Experiences, SAE’s. “They also keep records of their FFA activities, officer work, and time in community service, along with other accomplishments and awards,” said Neal. “Utilizing this system is vital for FFA members to earn the degrees, scholarships and awards that they deserve.”
FFA members must apply for the American FFA Degree one year after they graduate, and Eli’s older brother Isaac, a recent graduate of Arkansas Tech in Russellville, encouraged him to apply. “He had all the steps to do it,” said Sheila, “And he worked hard to earn state recognition.”
To earn the American FFA Degree, members must have received the State FFA Degree, and have been an active member for the past three years, with a record of satisfactory participation in activities on the Chapter and State levels. They must have completed the equivalent of at least three years of systematic secondary school instruction in an agricultural education program, and have one full year of enrollment in a postsecondary agricultural program. They must have maintained an operation and records to substantiate an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program, through which they have exhibited comprehensive planning, managerial and financial expertise. They must have earned at least $10,000 and productively invested $7,500, or earned and invested $2,000 and worked 2,250 hours in excess of scheduled class time. In addition to having a record of outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement, they must have achieved a scholastic record of a C or better, and participated in at least 50 hours of community service within at least three different activities.
No easy feat, and that’s why only one percent of the National FFA membership receive the American FFA Degree. Recipients are also awarded the gold American FFA Degree Key, a symbol of the highest achievement of the National FFA organization, and earned by one hard-working young man, Eli Blankenship.
by Cassie Stafford
The Horseshoe Bend City Council meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 19.
Present were Aldermen Teresa Orrick, Joe Moser, Tom Richardson, Sonny Minze, Marty McKnight, John Grochowski and Ron Yow. Also present was Recorder/Treasurer Michelle Grabowski and City Attorney Jim Short.
All stood for the Pledge of Allegiance and Mayor Bob Barnes led in prayer.
The reading of the minutes were waived by prior council action, Yow moved to approve the November minutes, seconded by Richardson. Motion passed unanimously.
Yow moved to accept the November Treasurer’s Report, seconded by Moser. Motion carried unanimously. Committee Reports were given from the Public Works Department, Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, Airport Commission, MSID, Code Enforcement, Honorary Police, Building Committee, Finance Committee, Animal Control, Recycling Center and the Library.
Barnes opened and closed the Public Comments portion of the meeting without any comments.
The first item on the agenda under unfinished business was Ordinance 2016-02 (Amending Municipal Code Title 6 Animals and Fowl). Barnes entertained a motion to suspend the rules and place Ordinance 2016-02 on its third and final reading by title only. Yow so moved, seconded by Minze. Motion carried unanimously by roll call vote.
Barnes then entertained a motion to pass Ordinance 2016-02. Yow so moved, seconded by Richardson. Motion carried unanimously by roll call vote.
Barnes entertained a motion to accept the bid from Bethune Painting Inc. of Jonesboro to paint City Hall. Moser so moved, seconded by Grochowski. Motion carried unanimously.
Barnes entertained a motion to place stop signs and warning signs on Ivory Lane by Crown Point Resort. The estimated cost is $400. McKnight so moved, seconded by Moser. All voted in the affirmative with the exception of Yow who voted no. Motion passed.
Under new business, Barnes entertained a motion to approve the 2017 City Finance and City Council meeting schedule. Yow so moved, seconded by Moser. Motion passed unanimously.
Barnes entertained a motion to approve Resolution 2016-08 (To Pass and Approve the Budget for the City of Horseshoe Bend beginning January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017). Yow so moved, seconded by Moser. Motion passed unanimously.
Luther Yancey and David Seibert appeared before the council to be considered for the position of Alderman in Ward 1 left vacant by Chris Miller. Both candidates had previously served on the City Council. The Aldermen voted one for Seibert and six for Yancey.
Barnes appointed Yancey to serve on the City Council effective January 1. Barnes entertained a motion to confirm the appointment. Moser so moved, seconded by Richardson. Motion carried unanimously. Barnes thanked Seibert for applying to the position.
Barnes announced that Oath of Office would take place on Wednesday, January 4 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. He then went on to thank the City Council, Short, and Grabowski for their service to the city this term and gave his appreciation for the work they have accomplished.
“It truly has been an honor to serve with y’all this last term, I’m looking forward to the next two years. Y’all have done a great job, together we have accomplished a lot. I’m proud of what we have done,” said Barnes.
Yow added, “I just want to say it has been a pleasure working with you Mr. Mayor. I think we have done a lot of good and I look forward to a good two years ahead and being able to accomplish more for the City of Horseshoe Bend, all of us working together.”
With no further business to come before the council, Yow moved to adjourn, seconded by Moser. Motion passed unanimously.
The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, January 30 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
by Karen Sherrell
The 23rd Annual Spirit of Lights Lighting Contest had several entries this year, with outstanding lighting displays throughout Horseshoe Bend.
In the Residential Category, first and second place were a close race with only one point difference in the scoring. Holiday lights were judged on creativity, use of color and degree of difficulty.
First place was awarded to Vic and Shirley Kalchik, 1102 Fairwater, and second place was awarded to Ed, Laureen, Scotty and Erica Sac, at 1103 Fairwater. Placing third was Carolyn Smith at 1207 Clark Lane, and honorable mention went to Austin Coil at 501 North Little Rock. Other beautiful entries were located at 1211 Scenic Acres Circle, 307 Victoria, 508 Victoria, 105 Sapphire, 1001 Pearl Drive, 204 W. Lansing, 1200 Moonstone, 103 E. Church, and 311 E. Church. Many other dazzling displays may be seen throughout the city as well.
In the Business Category, three entered this year and first place was awarded to Reeves Propane, second was awarded to Box Hound Marina, and third went to Cedar Glade Resort.
Sponsors for this year’s event were: in the Residential Category, Horseshoe Health and Medicine $100, FNBC $50, and Neighborhood Fresh Market $50 gift certificate; and in the Business Category, Pacesetting Times $100, Horseshoe Bend Insurance $50, and B&B Supply of Franklin, $50 gift certificate.
Thanks to everyone who displayed holiday lights this year in Horseshoe Bend, thanks to the judges for their difficult task, and a big thank you to the sponsors for making this annual event possible.
Way to “Light Up” Horseshoe Bend!
See additional photos on page 5.
SHARP COUNTY — An Ash Flat pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday, November 27, and the suspect has not been apprehended as of Monday, December 5.
At approximately 5 p.m., a man wearing a camouflage face mask, straw hat, and grey jacket, entered the Ash Flat Pharmacy located on Hwy. 167/62/412 at the traffic light.
According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, the man was armed with a handgun and asked for prescription medications. The pharmacist gave the man several bottles of prescription medications, at which time he left the pharmacy and fled south on Hwy. 167 in a small white four door car.
A witness may have encountered the suspect prior to the robbery, in an adjacent Citgo parking lot. Gina Moore told Pacesetting Times that she was in that parking lot when a vehicle, matching the description of the suspect’s, pulled up behind her vehicle, and the driver asked her directions to the pharmacy. The driver is described as having blue eyes, short hair, in his late 40s. “I thought it was weird because everyone knows where that pharmacy is,” said Moore. She then thought the person might not be from this area, and had visited the local emergency room. “I gave him directions, and he said ‘thank you’,” said Moore.
“I went to Walmart after that to run an errand, and when I left and drove by the pharmacy, I saw all the cops there,” said Moore. Officers spoke with Moore and showed her a photo for possible identification of the man she had given directions to. Her description of his vehicle was similar to the description given to officers by the witnesses at the pharmacy.
Anyone having any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Ash Flat Police Department or the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office at 870-994-2211.
by Karen Sherrell
IZARD COUNTY — A traffic stop on a vehicle in Izard County on Thursday, December 1, led to a vehicle chase in two counties, with the suspect still at-large as of Sunday, December 1. Sgt. Mark Simino issued a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Tahoe, with fictitious plates, driven by Matthew L. Jones.
According to Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley, Jones is on parole from the Arkansas Department of Corrections, and it was determined that he was driving on a suspended driver’s license. Parole Officer Josh Morehead advised the Izard County Sheriff’s Office to take Jones into custody.
At that time, Jones fled the scene and a vehicle pursuit covering two counties and jurisdictions began. Jones drove into Fulton County, and subsequently abandoned the vehicle at Union, located between Salem and Oxford.
Jones, who remains at large, is described as a caucasian male with brown eyes, black hair, with a beard and mustache. He is 33 years old, 5’7”, and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact the Izard County Sheriff’s Department at 870-368-4203.
BROCKWELL – Lorra Shaw of Pineville and Candace Killian of Oxford, local health and wellness experts, are hosting “Stay Healthy and Stress Free for the Holidays” on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m. at the Izard County Senior Center in Brockwell. The holiday season is when many people experience high levels of stress and consistent, unhealthy choices. At this event, attendees will learn specific strategies to make this year different.
“Far too many people experience extreme emotional pulls during the holidays,” says Shaw. She continues, “On one hand, there is excitement for the festivities and on the other is extreme stress due to the surplus of unhealthy foods, time with family, travel, financial drain, and the sheer exhaustion that the holidays tend to create in our lives. But this year will be different – this year will be our time to THRIVE!”
Killian adds, “We are excited to have a special guest educator, Jeannie Harrison, RN, coming in from Tennessee to share strategies for natural solutions, such as essential oils and essential oil infused wellness products, to support our wellness goals!”
If you are interested in learning more about this event, please email lorrashaw@yahoo.com or call 870-321-4796.
by Karen Sherrell
HORSESHOE BEND – A 19 year old man drowned in Crown Lake on Tuesday, November 22, when he fell from a boat he was testing.
According to officials on the scene, Colt Farley of Zion, formerly of Melbourne, brought his boat to the Box Hound Marina boat launch at approximately 5:30 p.m. Farley had plans to go duck hunting the following morning, and wanted to test his boat first. He was to meet friends at a ballgame Tuesday evening and never arrived. His friends tried to contact Farley, and they decided to travel to the marina to see if he was still there.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. Izard County dispatch received a call from the marina, when Farley’s truck and boat trailer were discovered on the launch, with the truck door open and engine running.
Izard County deputies, first responders and Horseshoe Bend Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene. According to Deputy Earnie Blackley, Farley’s boat was discovered across the lake. Volunteers also combed the banks surrounding the lake.
Personnel returned to the scene Wednesday at dawn, with rescue boats with sonar to search for and recover the body. Arkansas Game and Fish Dive Team of Camden arrived on the scene at 11 a.m. and continued the search for Farley. His body was recovered at approximately 1:45 p.m.
Around 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, Izard County dispatch received a call from Calico Rock Elementary School stating there was a naked man in the school.
Shortly before 7 a.m. a staff member arrived at the school and heard loud moaning coming from a hallway. A classroom door was partially open and the lights were on. The staff member knew no one should be in the building, and discovered a naked man sitting in a teacher’s chair holding a pair of scissors.
The man, identified as Adam Rush, age 36 of the area, dropped the scissors when commanded to do so by the responding deputies but refused to comply past that point. He refused to submit to arrest or follow orders and was tased multiple times, many without any effect, and was finally subdued by four officers.
Sheriff Tate Lawrence said, “The school reacted in a most appropriate manner by directing incoming elementary students to the gymnasium keeping them away from possible danger and avoiding them seeing the mass destruction to their school.” Following the incident, students were returned home and teachers and staff began cleaning up the debris.
Superintendent Jerry Skidmore estimated that damages to the school were at least $15,000.
Rush was charged with commercial burglary, a class ‘c’ felony; criminal mischief first degree, a felony; resisting arrest, a class ‘a’ misdemeanor. After being placed in the Izard County Detention Facility, Rush was further charged with disorderly conduct from destroying a security camera. Adams remains in jail on a $30,000 cash bond, and has a December 12 circuit court date.
by Karen Sherrell
Saturday, December 3 will be a fun-filled day in Horseshoe Bend beginning with the 2016 Winterfest Christmas Parade. This year’s theme is Christmas on Main Street.
Everyone is welcome to enter the parade, entry forms are available at the chamber office and with Victoria at City Hall. Line-up is at 9:15 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, where you will receive your line-up number from the parade coordinator. Undecided? Just show up with your float on the day of the parade and arrangements will be made. The parade begins at 10 a.m. The lower Diamond B Mall parking lot will be closed during the parade, then opened for float displays.
Following the parade, Santa will be at the new chamber office, and all children are welcome to come visit with Santa. The Horseshoe Bend Volunteer Fire Department will be offering hot dogs, hamburgers and other concessions.
The 19th Annual Festival of Trees will be held at Cedar Glade Resort in Horseshoe Bend at 900 Fourth Street.
Everyone is invited to come and see the variety of decorations and creativity on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, sponsored by the Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce and Cedar Glade Resort.
Area clubs, churches, businesses and civic organizations are encouraged to place a decorated tree in the resort lobby, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Every year we have some truly spectacular Christmas trees in the festival,” said chairman Karen Sherrell. “Some of the holiday trees reflect a theme, and are really clever.”
Theme forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 707 S. Third Street. Forms include name of club, organization or business, theme of tree, and a short narrative of the Christmas tree to be included in the Festival of Trees program. Forms need to be returned to the Chamber office by Wednesday, November 30.
Christmas trees may be put in place beginning the day after Thanksgiving Day, November 25, and must be in place no later than Thursday, December 1. Trees will remain for public viewing thorough the end of the year.
Past themes include, Where do the unsold Christmas trees go, Let it snow, Gone fishin’, Volunteer angels ringing bells throughout the ages, Merry Beaded Christmas, and of course you may just enter a tree themed Merry Christmas to All.
Get your ideas in place and get to decorating for the Annual Festival of Trees to be held at Cedar Glade Resort in Horseshoe Bend.
So everyone come on out and get in the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 3 in Horseshoe Bend!
The 23rd Annual Spirit of Lights Lighting Contest is now underway. Everyone is encouraged to light up Horseshoe Bend, from Main Street to residences. Deadline to enter is Friday, December 16 at noon.
by Bobby Stapleton
ICC’s multi-talented player, Kennedy Cooper, signed to further her college education and basketball career last week, heading just down the road to Searcy, home of Harding University.
Cooper, a nightmare of opposing coaches, will take her career to the next level. With more than 20 offers of places to land, from smaller colleges all the way up to the D1 level, Cooper chose Harding after considering many other places.
She averaged 24 points and 12 rebounds per game last year, including a school setting record of 50 points in one game.
Harding, which was the first school to offer up a scholarship, will enjoy Cooper’s intensity with their up tempo style of play.
Cooper’s Coach at ICC, Tim Massey says, “She has been very enjoyable to coach and I will miss her very much. She is very team oriented and cares about her teammates.” Congratulations Kennedy.
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY: Horseshoe Bend held its Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. The weather turned out beautiful and approximately 65 people were in attendance at Veterans Park. Veterans representing all branches of service were recognized. Speakers told funny and unique stories of their time in service. Photo/C.Johnson
OPENING SOON: Glencoe Junction will be opening soon under new management. The convenience store/gas station has been remodeled, repaired, reinspected and is in compliance and ready to open. the store offers gas, convenience store items, food, fountain drinks, cigarettes, tobacco, games and pool tables. Fuel Unlimited of Arkansas is their corporate office which stated the store will be a full-fledged truckstop. Glencoe Junction is located on Hwy. 62/412 in Glencoe. Photo/K.Sherrell
by Cassie Stafford
The Horseshoe Bend City Council met in regular session at the City Hall Council Chambers at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24.
Present were Aldermen Teresa Orrick, Joe Moser, Marty McKnight, Sonny Minze, John Grochowski and Ron Yow. Also present was Mayor Bob Barnes and Recorder/Treasurer Michelle Grabowski.
Absent were Aldermen Chris Miller, Tom Richardson and City Attorney Jim Short.
Barnes lead in the Pledge of Allegiance and the invocation.
The reading of the minutes were waived by prior council action, Yow moved to approve September minutes as corrected, seconded by Moser. Motion passed unanimously. The correction made to the September minutes is as follows: Barnes entertained a motion to suspend the rules and place Ordinance 2016-01 (Amending Ordinance 2013-02, Permitting Certain Vehicles to Operate on City Streets) on its second reading by title only. Yow so moved, seconded by Moser. All voted in the affirmative with the exception of Grochowski and McKnight voting no. Motion failed.
Yow moved to accept the September Treasurer’s Report seconded by Moser. All voted in favor.
Committee Reports were read from Public Works Department, Fire Department, Airport Commission, MSID, Honorary Police, Building Committee, Finance Committee, Animal Control, Code Enforcement and the Recycling Center.
Barnes opened and closed the Public Comments portion of the meeting without any comments.
Under unfinished business was the second reading of Ordinance 2016-01 (Amending Ordinance 2013-02, Permitting Certain Vehicles to Operate on City Streets) by title only. Barnes entertained a motion to suspend the rules and put it on the second reading by title only, Yow so moved, seconded by Minze. All voted in the affirmative with the exception of McKnight voting no. Motion passed.
Due to the passing of Alan Fahrenberg, Barnes appointed Carol Fahrenberg as Crown Street Improvement District Commissioner to complete the term. Barnes entertained a motion to confirm the appointment, Grochowski so moved, seconded by Yow. Motion passed unanimously by roll call vote.
Pat Behrndt, owner of Crown Point Resort, addressed the City Council requesting the city consider placing either speed bumps or stop signs and flashing lights on Ivory Lane to slow down speeding traffic in front of the resort. “We’ve been having a real problem with traffic,” said Behrndt. He explained that his first choice would be to place speed bumps on the road but Grabowski said that it would hinder snow removal. “It’s definitely going to limit you on snow removal, for sure,” said Donny Dawson, Pubic Works Director for Horseshoe Bend.
Behrndt then requested the city make a four way stop at the entrance of the resort. “I just don’t know any other answer,” said Behrndt.
“If people know they have to stop there, it will detour a lot of traffic,” he said. McKnight moved to defer Behrndt’s request to the Finance Committee for further discussion and consideration, seconded by Minze. Motion passed unanimously by roll call vote.
Behrndt then addressed the council about his desire to install park models along the lake front of Crown Point. He was advised by Barnes that his request must be taken before the Planning and Zoning Committee.
Barnes entertained a motion to suspend the rules and place Ordinance 2016-02 (Amending Municipal Code Title 6 Animals and Fowl) on its first reading by title only. Yow so moved, seconded by Moser. Motion passed unanimously by roll call vote.
Next on the agenda was to allocate funds to paint the outside metal trim of the City Hall building.
Dawson said that the people coming to give a bid are supposed to come one day this week. McKnight moved to approve the beautification of City Hall by painting the trim and directing Dawson to obtain bids for the project, seconded by Minze. All voted in the affirmative with the exception of Yow voting no. Motion passed.
Barnes entertained a motion to adopt Resolution 2016-07 (Certifying 2016 Millage Rates), Yow so moved, seconded by Grochowski. Motion passed unanimously by roll call vote. Barnes stated that the Millage Rates would stay the same.
Barnes proclaimed October 2016 Breast Cancer Awareness Month by Proclamation. Grabowski read the Proclamation to all in attendance.
The next Finance Committee meeting will be held on November 9.
With no other business to come before the Council, Yow moved to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Moser. All were in favor. The meeting adjourned at 6:45 p.m.
The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, November 28 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
It’s just the beginning.
Graetz Auction Service held its inaugural sale on October 22, and owner Michelle Graetz looks forward serving the area.
Graetz Auction is a mobile, on-site, full service auction company capable of selling various types of merchandise, from farm equipment and machinery to antiques, estate and household. With professional, diligent and attentive auction services, Graetz works hard to get her customers the most money for their assets, and she is ready to book auctions now throughout Arkansas and Missouri.
“We can turn your physical assets and long term investments into working capital,” said Graetz. “Let me try my best to get you the most. I will aggressively advertise your auction, and be diligent, energetic and organized.”
The self taught auctioneer is no stranger to hard work and organization. She and her husband Eric, own and operate Horseshoe Bend Gun Shop, and have lived in the city for eight years. They have two daughters, ages seven and five. The couple had a firearms manufacturing business for 20 years, and Graetz gained her knowledge of bookkeeping and accounting during that tenure. Her husband was the designer, engineer and manufacturer of the firearms, and the couple utilized their 12,000 square foot building in the Industrial District in Horseshoe Bend for that purpose.
Graetz is an American citizen, hailing from the Dominican Republic. She was raised in Santo Domingo, has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Hotel Administration, and she is bilingual. “It is an honor for me to do this in a country where the freedom of buying or selling a firearm is allowed,” said Graetz. “This is the only country where you can do that.”
Graetz can also conduct firearms and specialty auctions, and industrial equipment auctions. “During this bad economy we understand how critical it is to have cash readily available for the daily cost of living,” said Graetz. “Sometimes we have to take our investments and quickly turn them into cash for that purpose.” Graetz will also buy estates and personal property.
Selling at auction is a plus creating a speedy process, with quick turnaround. Customers know when their goods will be sold; they can set the time and place of their sale. Competitive bidding in an exciting atmosphere, by motivated buyers, will help customers get the most from their items. “Not only will I run my auction on the principles of honesty and integrity, but I will make it my goal to turn every auction into a great success,” said Graetz.
Graetz Auction’s full service on-site auctions are held rain or shine, with up to 20×80 tents, a double porta potty, a hand wash station, credit card terminals for payments, and concessions.
Future plans include re-opening the building on Industrial Street, Tri-County Expo Auction Gallery, for consignment auctions, wholesale and retail auctions, auto consignment auctions, and estate auctions. The public and dealers will be welcomed in the climate controlled, 12,000 sq. ft. event center housing a commercial kitchen, restrooms, and plenty of seating.
And Graetz is planning on obtaining her real estate license.
“I desired to do something on my own now that the children are in school,” said Graetz. “Something to pass on to our children, a pathway to them, for their future.”
Graetz Auction Service can be found online at www.graetzauction.com, and on Facebook. The business contact numbers are 870-751-0820 or 670-4867.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that Southfork River Therapy and Living of Salem, a skilled nursing facility which offers option for long-term care, short-term rehab, and out-patient rehab, has earned five out of five stars in an annual assessment of all Skilled Nursing Facilities in the United States. Achieving five stars is challenging and is the highest overall rating for quality and service, only the best ten percent in each state receives a five-star rating.
“Earning the highest rating from CMS demonstrates the commitment of each Southfork River Therapy and Living team member. We continuously strive to provide the highest level of customer service, health care and support to both our residents and their loved ones,” said Joshua Roberts, Marketing Director. “Southfork River Therapy and Living gets to work with the elderly, injured, and ill of our lovely community, we are honored to get the opportunity to care for such wonderful individuals and get to know them while providing high quality healthcare and services to our area.”
Each year, Medicare uses information compiled from health inspections, fire and safety inspections, quality measures, (which indicates how well a home cares for its clients needs), and lastly reported staffing hour ratios, which compare the number of Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), Aids (CNAs and NAs) and Registered Nurses (RNs) to the number of residents to whom they are providing care. These ratings help individuals choose a nursing home based on quality and performance. A facility can earn from one to five stars. A five-star rating is considered excellent or “Much Above Average” compared to other skilled nursing facilities through out our nation.
“We are very excited to be designated as a five-star Skilled Nursing Facility. Southfork River Therapy and Living and our doctors work hard to provide a high-quality healthcare experience for our patients,” said Brent Tyson, Administrator. “We do this through healthcare innovations, concierge style customer service and access to outstanding physicians, therapists, nurses, aids, pharmacists, and cutting edge technology.”
Southfork River Therapy and Living has been providing care to the local area for over 60 years. Services include Physical, Occupation and Speech Therapies, as well as skilled nursing and long term care. They also have a unit specializing in care for Alzheimer and Dementia patients, and offer in house Certified Wound Care to those who need such services. Medicare star ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. To learn more about Southfork River Therapy and Living, or about the Five Star Ratings, visit online www.southforktlc.com/ or www.medicare.gov. For the most recent news and events follow their face book page at www.facebook.com/SouthforkRiverTL/.
CRASHING THE PARTY: ICC’s Coby Everett goes right at the defense during the ICC Jr. Cougar’s game against Hillcrest last weekend during the finals of the Bill McCurley Jr. High Tournament. Everett hit a game high 24 points. See full story and additional photos on page 7 in this week’s Pacesetting Times. Photo/B.Stapleton
ASH FLAT – According to the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, three inmates assaulted a jailer and then escaped the county jail early Sunday morning, October 30.
According to reports, the three inmates escaped at 12:12 a.m. and then were taken into custody at 5:30 a.m. at the Water Department in Ash Flat, approximately two miles south of the jail.
All three subjects were taken into custody without incident by the North Central Unit Chase Team and Highland Police Chief Shane Russell.
Deputies say Jeffery “Major” Harris, 26; Dylan Cole Thompson, 20; and Joshua Keith Ray, 25; beat a jailer who went back to do a jail check. There were four inmates in the cell, and those three managed to get out. Harris was in jail on felony drug charges. Thompson was being held on felony drug charges and battery. Ray was being held on felony drug charges and parole bond.
According to Sgt. Aaron Presser, CID, the three stole a phone, clothes, water and food from the sewer treatment facility. Presser stated that nothing was stolen from the jail, no weapons were involved.
The jailer, Jonathan Trivitt, escaped the incident with only minor injuries.
All three men were formally charged on October 31 with escape, aggravated assault on a police officer, commercial burglary, and theft of property.
Assisting in the search were the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department, Ash Flat Police Department, Highland Police Department, Cherokee Village Police Department, Izard County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Hardy Police Department, Ravenden Police Department, North Central Unit Chase Team and the Grimes Unit Chase Team.
HIGHWAY 289 ROADWORK UPDATE: According to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department as of today (Oct. 18), the roadwork being done to State Highway 289 is well on its way to being complete. Tuesday’s work consists of finishing setting boxes; Wednesday’s work involves backfilling: setting stones around the boxes, taking the dirt away that has been used for turn-arounds, and bringing the road back up to grade. Weather permitting, crews may be done with roadwork by Friday, but could be as late as Monday, Oct. 24. This section of 289 will remain gravel until it settles, then the road will be paved. Photo/Karen Sherrell
Make plans for your ghouls and goblins to attend the annual Horseshoe Bend Trunk or Treat.
This year’s Trunk or Treat will again be held at Cedar Glade Resort, with plenty of room to park those decorated trunks, have children’s games, and a Costume Contest.
Cedar Glade Resort located at 900 Fourth Street, will host the fun on Monday, October 31 beginning at 5 p.m. The DJ Doctor and Dogg House Dogs will provide concessions, and the Best Trunk and Costume Contest Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m.
The Costume Contest will have five age groups: newborn to four years, five to eight years, nine to twelve years, thirteen to eighteen years, and over eighteen years is considered the adult group. There will be one boy and one girl winner selected out of each group. Each winner will receive an engraved medallion.
Other fun activities are planned, so mark your calendar for this year’s Trunk or Treat at Cedar Glade Resort’s front parking lot.
This year, for convenience to families, the Horseshoe Bend Annual Haunted House will be also be held nightly at Cedar Glade Resort, from October 27 through 31. Admission is $3 per person, children age five and under are free.
Chairpersons Carlos and Paula Rivera are setting up the Haunted House now and volunteer help is needed with the set up. Please call 870-670-4536 if you can help the Riveras. Leave a message with your contact information. Each year residents enjoy a great Haunted House thanks to the Riveras and their volunteers.
So come and enjoy the Halloween fun in Horseshoe Bend. It will be a frightfully good time!
by Bobby Stapleton
To say that the last year has been good to Tyler Lewis would be quite the understatement. Lewis, a 2011 Calico Rock graduate, has had things go right.
In June, Lewis qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo and came away as the Reserve Champion, missing the Championship by a mere six points. That was an amazing feat in itself, as Lewis had been in a slump, not having covered a bull in almost two months. After making it back home and lamenting about how close he had come to the CNRF Championship and the automatic entry into Cheyenne’s Frontier Day Rodeo, Lewis got a surprise package that helped ease the sting. A package arrived notifying him that he was also named Rookie of the Year in bullriding for the CNFR, along with a $500 scholarship and gift certificates from Cinch.
After the college rodeo season was over, Lewis turned his attention to the International Professional Rodeo Association, IPR, and the Arkansas Cowboys Association, ACA. Lewis had missed the 2014 IFR by a mere 200 plus dollars, and even led the bullriding most of the summer that year in the ACA. Lewis was the ACA Bullriding Rookie of the Year in 2008 and had made the finals every year except for 2015. In order to qualify for the ACA Finals, you have to have won money in the ACA and make a minimum of eight rodeos. In 2015, Lewis had only made seven rodeos and was not qualified, even though he had won enough money.
During the summer, Lewis kept things going his way as he got engaged to Savannah Henley, a Salem graduate who is also attending ASU in Jonesboro.
On their way to a rodeo in Jasper, Henley was going over the upcoming ACA rodeos helping Lewis plan out his goal at reaching the ACA finals. Lewis had decided to buy his card at Jasper that weekend so he could chase the ACA in hopes of making his way into the finals, since it was a mere five minutes from his apartment at Jonesboro where he is attending ASU majoring in Agri Education.
After buying his card at Jasper, Lewis bucked off that night. That would be the last time for a while as Lewis hit a hot streak like no other, only bucking off one more bull over the next two months, putting him into first place heading into the finals with a $1,300 lead. With the added money at the ACA Finals, Lewis knew he was not safe and would have to keep riding to win the Championship. On Friday night, Lewis rode a Cline Hall bull for a second place win, but the person chasing him for the Championship had won the go round. Saturday would tell the tale as Lewis withstood the challenge and claimed the 2016 ACA Bullriding Championship.
Lewis’ good year is not over by far, as he and Henley will tie the knot December 3.
Congratulations Tyler.
Next Wednesday, October 12, will be the last week for Farmer’s Market at Faith Presbyterian Church in Horseshoe Bend until next spring. There is a last chance to buy fresh produce and baked goods next week. The Amish Pancake Breakfast will be served on Saturday, October 22 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Amish Community on Hwy. 395 in Salem. Donations are appreciated. There is also an equipment auction.
Crisp mornings have arrived, pumpkin spice lattes are flowing and Fall is in the air. The Chamber of Commerce believes Horseshoe Bend is in need of a little festivity, so they would like to challenge you to the first annual “Autumn in the Bend” Scarecrow Contest!
To enter, set up your one-of-a-kind scarecrow for display at your establishment now through October 31. All scarecrows should be family-friendly, nothing too scary. They can be traditional, or unique! You are in charge of maintaining your scarecrow throughout the month. The contest is open to all businesses, groups and organizations.
Scarecrows will be judged at the end of October and the winner will be announced. A traveling scarecrow trophy will be awarded to the winner along with a free meal ticket to the January kick-off Chamber Dinner. The winning scarecrow will be published in the Pacesetting Times, on the Chamber’s website, and on social media. The trophy will remain in the hands of the winner until next year’s contest when it will be passed on to the new winner.
by Fred Walker
The Izard County Consolidated Cougars and Lady Cougars will tip off the 2016-17 basketball season with their annual Black and Gray intrasquad games on October 7 at Brockwell.
The games will start at 5 p.m. with a seventh grade girls game and followed by the seventh grade boys, junior girls, junior boys, senior girls and senior boys.
Admission is free and a Chili Supper is being held in conjunction with the event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Each meal will cost $6 and all proceeds will go to the Kailey Moss Memorial Scholarship Fund.
For more information or to make a donation, call 870-258-7700.
The deadline for paying real estate and personal property taxes is Monday, October 17. The actual deadline of October 15 falls on a Saturday, so the deadline is extended to the following Monday. The Izard County Collector’s office will be open as usual on Columbus Day, Oct. 10.
The Collector’s office also accepts Visa, MasterCard, or Discover, but you will be charged a 3.75% convenience fee. Their hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or payments may be made to Izard County Collector, P. O. Box 490, Melbourne, AR 72556. Make sure it is postmarked by October 17 or it will be returned with a 10% penalty. Anyone having questions may call 368-7247.
by Carrie Johnson
Repairs to a drainage system will require the closure of a section of State Highway 289 between Horseshoe Bend and Glencoe, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department, AHTD, officials. The closure will begin on Monday, October 10 at 8 a.m.
The work will require closure of 289 between State Highway 354 and U.S. Highway 62. Motorists traveling on 289 will follow a detour. This is the most direct route to 62 from Horseshoe Bend, so allow yourself plenty of extra time for traveling.
Routes around the roadwork that include only highway are Highway 354 to Oxford, then right on Highway 9 to Salem or left on 9 to Melbourne; or 289 to Peace Valley Road, then left on Highway 167 to Ash Flat or right on 167 to Batesville. Local traffic should consider alternate routes between 354 and 62, also known as dirtroads.
There will be warning signs at the Glencoe turn off 62 and at the four-way in Horseshoe Bend alerting drivers of the roadwork ahead. A barricade will be in place at Morriston Fire Department.
All students that ride the bus that live beyond the closure will be picked up at Hillbilly U-Pump in Glencoe at 7:30 a.m. and dropped off at approximately 3:20 p.m. For those that are still unaware of where the line is drawn, if your child is usually picked up at The Quilted Heart and beyond (towards Horseshoe Bend), expect to have to find a different route. Your child’s bus and bus driver will remain the same; all parents of affected students should have received a letter from the Salem School District Superintendent Wayne Guiltner notifying route changes.
The closure will conclude on Friday, October 21 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The District Maintenance Crew will finish the section of 289 that lacks super pave when the repair is complete. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.
by Karen Sherrell
With the General Election just a little over a month away, some upcoming deadlines and dates need to be noted.
If you are not registered to vote, you need to do so by Monday, October 10. Local county clerk offices will be open on Columbus Day.
Races in Izard County, on the November 8 ballot include: for Judge, David Sherrell (D) incumbent, and Eric Smith (R); for Treasurer Nancy Pratt (D) incumbent, and Warren Sanders (R); Justice of the Peace District 9, James Elbert (I) incumbent, and Richard (Rich) Emmens (R). Municipal races are: Horseshoe Bend Alderman, Ward 4, Position 1, John Grochowski, incumbent and Josh Jackson; and Calico Rock Alderman, Ward 4, Position 1, Frederick Blickle and Ricky Knowles vie for the seat.
General Election races in Fulton County are for Judge, Darrell Zimmer (D) incumbent, and Jim Kendrick (I); Justice of the Peace District 2, Lynn Guffey, (I) incumbent, Lori Benedict (R), and Nathan A. Bales (I); District 7, Tesa Bishop (D) incumbent, Ray Matthew (R), Wilber L. Rowe (I), and Billie J. Gibson (I). Municipal races are, Mammoth Spring Alderman Ward 2, Position 1, Joan Baker and Adam Davis;, Ward 2, Position 2, Larry Burns, Dan Grant and Densal McGhee. Viola Alderman Position 4, Robert L. Lash and Jerry Allen.
Races in Sharp County in November include, for Judge, Dustin Rogers (R), Jackie Pickett (D), Gene Moore (I), and Jon Patterson (I); Justice of the Peace District 2, Darrell Kehrli (I), and Briana M. Dilorio (R); District 5, Tony Vaughn (R) and Ruth Rogers (D); District 6, Rick Huckabee (I), Everett McGuire (R), and Danny Denton (D); and District 8, Matthew T. Hipp (R) and Jeral Hastings (D). Municipal races are: Ash Flat, Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2, Mike Nix and Thomas Rigsby, and Ward 2, Position 2, Rickey E. Crook and Danny Traw; Cave City Alderman Ward 1, Position 2, Timothy E. Kourakis and Melanie “Lanie” Cheshier; Hardy Alderman, Ward 1, Position 1, Penny Mendes Allen and Vickie J. Rice, Ward 1, Position 2, Danny Eitel, Laura Smith and Bob Gilliland.
Early voting begins October 24 and ends November 7. Absentee ballots must be returned by November 8.
In Izard County, early voting will be held at Ozarka College in Melbourne from Oct. 24 to Nov. 7, and in Horseshoe Bend at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on November 3 and 4.
In Fulton County, early voting will be held at the courthouse in Salem from Oct. 24 to Nov. 7, and at Simmons Bank in Mammoth Spring on Oct. 28 and 29.
In Sharp County, the county courthouse in Ash Flat is the site to early vote from Oct. 24 through Nov. 7, as well as the Community Center in Cave City.
An ordinance is in place in Horseshoe Bend with restrictions on candidate and election signs. Signs may be placed no more than 30 days prior to an election and removed within two days following the election. There are no county restrictions, with the exception that signs may not be placed in the highway right-of-way or easement, or on utility poles.
Izard County Sheriff Tate Lawrence reported that counterfeit bills have shown up at various businesses in Izard County. Three fake $100 bills have surfaced in Horseshoe Bend and one has surfaced in Calico Rock. All the 100s have the same serial number of AB13990778M. A fake $10 and a fake $20 bill has also surfaced in Horseshoe Bend.
Lawrence said the back and front of the bills have separated to some degree. It appears the front and back of the bills were glued together and the glue is not holding.
The Horseshoe Bend Fall City Wide Clean-up will be held the week of October 10 on your normal trash pick up day.
Items that will not be picked up include: tires, liquid paint, electronics, oil, construction materials or chemicals.
Call the Horseshoe Bend Water Department at 870-670-5885 or the trash company at 800-833-3423 for a more detailed list of what will not be allowed for pick-up during the Fall City Wide Clean-up.
The Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce Radio Auction will return October 11, 12 and 13 and will be broadcast on The River 98.3 and live at the City Hall Council Chambers.
The Chamber is accepting items to be auctioned so if you have useable items that you would like to donate for the auction please drop them off at the chamber office, at 707 S. Third St., during normal hours of operation, and please feel free to stop by the chamber to view items to be auctioned.
Items to be auctioned include several casino stays and buffets, a variety of Branson show tickets, dinners, durable medical equipment, golf outings, propane, health club memberships, marina and resort stays, massages, roses, sport gift items and much more.
The Chamber would like to express its appreciation for all the support it has received thus far. The yearly auction is the main fundraiser for the chamber and the proceeds keep the chamber in operation. So mark your calendars for the Chamber of Commerce Radio Auction, guaranteed to be as fun as previous years.
by Carrie Johnson
Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department roadwork is scheduled to begin on State Highway 289 between Horseshoe Bend and Glencoe early to mid-October, weather permitting. Repairs to a drainage system will require road closures. The District Maintenance Crew will finish the section of 289 that lacks super pave when the repair is complete.
Motorists should expect this upcoming road closure, and start mapping out their alternate routes now. This is the most direct route to U.S. Highway 62. Allow plenty of extra time for your travels.
There will be warning signs at the Glencoe turn off 62 and at the four-way in Horseshoe Bend alerting drivers of the roadwork ahead. Tentatively, the projected detour will be Morriston Road to Wiseman for locals, with a barricade at Morriston Fire Department. Other routes that include only highway are Highway 354 to Oxford, then right on Highway 9 to Salem or left on 9 to Melbourne; or 289 to Peace Valley Road, then left on Highway 167 to Ash Flat or right on 167 to Batesville. Definite alternate routes will be published in next week’s edition.
Salem School District Superintendent Wayne Guiltner is prepared for the roadwork. All students that ride the bus that live beyond the closure will be picked up at Hillbilly U-Pump in Glencoe at 7:30 a.m. and dropped off at approximately 3:20 p.m. For those that are still unaware of where the line is drawn, if your child is usually picked up at The Quilted Heart and beyond (towards Horseshoe Bend), expect to have to find a different route. Your child’s bus and bus driver will remain the same; a letter will be sent home within the week to all parents of affected students; and bus driver Wendall Smith will be letting parents know at the bus stops.
Watch the Pacesetting Times for further updates such as alternate routes and projected closure and completion dates.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArkansasHighways.com.
First Community Bank is proud to sponsor a community reception welcoming Mr. Don Sharp as the interim Superintendent of the Highland School District. The reception will be located at First Community Bank in Highland on Monday, September 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop by and meet Sharp and welcome him to the great community.
SET AND READY: The Izard County Junior Varsity Volleyball team gets ready to receive a serve from opponent Cave City, on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Brockwell campus. The Junior Varsity team includes Roree Warren, Trinity Neal, Stormy Woods, Tess Savell, Haley Stone, Isabella Martinez, Tracy Middleton and Joni Sherrell. See additional photos in this week’s edition of Pacesetting Times. Photo/K.Sherrell
by Suzonne Harber
The Salem Greyhound Student Council members are preparing for Homecoming. The Greyhounds take on the Rector Cougars on Friday, September 30, at 7 p.m.
The Homecoming Court includes the following: 12th grade Queen representatives Carmon Doty, Ashley Hall, Emily Pate, Lindsey Smith, and Bailey York; 11th grade representatives Autumn Freeman and Kendra Rich; tenth grade representatives Lillian McCullough and Allyson Walsh; ninth grade Princess representatives Madison Sellars, Megan Ullrich and Rory Walling; eighth grade representatives Mackenzie Hill and Brittney Worsham; seventh grade representatives Jaycie Strong and Cassidy Walling.
At this time, the Student Council members are selling Homecoming shirts. If you are interested in purchasing a shirt, please contact Kim at 870-895-5921 or stop by the high school office for an order form. Short-sleeved shirts are $15, long-sleeved shirts are $20, and hooded sweatshirts are $25.
Homecoming spirit days have also been decided. Spirit week is September 26 through September 30, and we invite students and community members to dress up and show their spirit.
On Monday, sport your red, white, and blue for America Day. Tuesday is Twinkie Day; find someone and dress as twins. Wednesday is Sports Day, and Thursday is Throwback Thursday.
On Friday, deck out in the black and gold and show your support for the Greyhounds.
Be sure to come out to the Homecoming ceremony, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at Greyhound Stadium.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 17. The New Beginnings Pregnancy Help Center’s Color for Life Fun Run/Walk 5K is for everyone, whether you are a first time walker/runner or a seasoned athlete. With no times and no official winners, this event is for all fitness levels and all ages.
This Color for Life Fun Run/Walk 5K is a fundraiser for New Beginnings. They encourage you to register yourself, share with all your friends and family, and consider getting teams together to see who can raise the most money.
This type of race has been referred to as the “happiest race on the planet” and New Beginnings cannot wait to share the joy with you at this extraordinarily amazing event.
Registration and pick-up begins at 8 a.m. at Loberg Park, located at Loberg Drive in Hardy, the 5K race begins at 9 a.m. with the one mile race immediately following the 5K.
Registration packets and t-shirts can be picked up at New Beginnings Pregnancy Help Center, located at 23 W. Main Street in Ash Flat, on Friday, September 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
by Carrie Johnson
In addition to the roadwork that State Highway 289 received recently, drivers need to be on the look out for more roadwork in the upcoming weeks. Repairs to two separate drainage systems in the area require closures to sections of state highways.
On Monday, September 12 at 8 a.m., a closure on a section of State Highway 58 north of Poughkeepsie and just outside of Williford in Sharp County began, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department, AHTD, officials. The work requires closure of 58 between State Highway 354 and U.S. Highway 63. Motorists traveling on 58 will follow a detour. The northbound detour route is 354 north to U.S. Highway 167 and then U.S. Highway 62 east to 63. The southbound detour route is 63 west to 62 and then 167 south to 354. Weather permitting, roadwork will conclude on Friday, September 30 at 5 p.m.
Directly following the drainage system repair at Williford, the crew will relocate to State Highway 289 between Glencoe in Fulton County and Horseshoe Bend in Izard County. The repair, weather permitting, is expected to begin in early October. Once the drainage system is done, the District Maintenance Crew will finish the section of 289 that lacks the super pave.
This work also requires a road closure between Horseshoe Bend and Glencoe. This is the most direct route to 62; motorists will have to find an alternate route. A press release with updated information such as detour routes will be published closer to the date of the repair.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArkansasHighways.com. You can also follow AHTD on Twitter @AHTD.
by Karen Sherrell
Izard County Officer Cody Cruse was dispatched to Calico Rock on August 21, then again the following day, in response to a woman claiming her vehicle had been shot at.
Willa Lester, of Calico Rock, stated she was following a vehicle on Hwy. 56, going approximately 20 miles per hour near the intersection of Red Lane, when she heard a loud noise and her vehicle was hit.
“I heard a loud pop on my windshield and then saw a crack in my windshield,” Lester wrote on a statement form to the sheriff’s office. Lester’s children stated it looked like the vehicle had been shot with a shotgun. According to his incident report, Cruse stated that the chip may have been caused by a rock, with two small chips on the window.
Family members discovered other damage on the 2011 Nissan Altima, and Lester contacted the sheriff’s office again that same day. Cruse made arrangements to come back the next day to look at the vehicle. Additional damage was discovered on the driver side of the hood, consisting of deep scratches. Cruse’s report states, “It did indeed look like the vehicle was shot with some kind of object but was unsure with what.” Another set of scratches was located in the center of the hood close to the front windshield. Cruse took additional photos at that time.
Lester, at the time of the incident, was able to write down the license plate of the vehicle she was following, hoping they too may have some information about the incident.
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville will host its annual Community Picnic from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6 on the east side of Independence Hall. Danny Dozier will provide entertainment and John 3:16 Ministries will provide hamburgers and hot dogs. A bounce house will be available for children. This is a free event and the public is invited to attend. Outstanding faculty, staff and adjunct faculty will be recognized at the event.
Mighty Mite
Game times are as followed: 3rd grade, 10 a.m.; 4th grade, 11:30 a.m.; 5th grade, 1 p.m.; 6th grade, 2:30 p.m.
All games are on Saturday unless noted and are subject to change.
September 3 – West Plains #2 at Salem, 2nd grade at 11 a.m.
September 10 – Salem at West Plains #1
September 17 – Salem at Thayer
September 24 – Cave City at Salem
October 1 – Highland at Salem
October 8 – Bye week
October 15 – Salem at Melbourne
October 22 – Salem at Highland
October 29 – League Tournament
(3rd grade at Salem; 4th grade at Melbourne; 5th grade at Thayer; 6th grade at Cave City)
Jr. High
Thursday, August 25, Scrimmage at Walnut Ridge – 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 1, Salem at Mtn. View – 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 8, Earle at Salem – 7 p.m. *
Thursday, September 15, Salem at Rector – 7 p.m. *
Thursday, September 22, Cross County at Salem – 7 p.m. *
Thursday, September 29, Salem at EPC – 7 p.m. *
Thursday, October 6, Marked Tree at Salem – 7 p.m. *
Thursday, October 13, Midland at Salem – 7 p.m. *
Thursday, Ocotber 20, TBA
Thursday, October 27, Salem at Melbourne – 7 p.m.
*Conference Games
7th grade games begin at 5:30 p.m.
Sr. High
Thursday, August 25, Scrimmage at Walnut Ridge 7 p.m.
Friday, September 2, Mountain View at Salem – 7 p.m.
Friday, September 9, Salem at Yellville-Summit – 7 p.m.
Friday, September 16, Melbourne at Salem – 7 p.m.
Friday, September 23, Salem at Earle – 7 p.m. *
Friday, Septemeber 30, Rector at Salem – 7 p.m. * Homecoming
Friday, October 7, Salem at Cross Country – 7 p.m. *
Friday, October 14, EPC at Salem – 7 p.m. *
Friday, October 21, Salem at Marked Tree – 7 p.m. *
Friday, October 28, Salem at Midland – 7 p.m. *
Thursday, November 3, TBA
* Conference Games
Junior High
Aug. 23 Scrimmage at Hoxie TBA
Sept. 1 Corning 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Cave City 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Southside Batesville 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Mtn. View * 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 Marshall * 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Clinton * 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 Yellville * 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Mtn. Home 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 Salem 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 Mtn. View 7 p.m.
* Conference Games
7th grade games begin at 5:30 p.m
Senior High
Aug. 22 Scrimmage at Hoxie TBA
Sept. 2 at Corning 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 Cave City 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Salem 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 Mtn. View * 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Marshall * 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 Clinton * 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Yellville * 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Elkins * 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 Green Forest * 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 Greenland * 7 p.m.
Nov. 11 Playoffs – Round 1 7 p.m.
Nov. 18 Playoffs – Round 2 7 p.m.
Nov. 25 Playoffs – Quarterfinals 7 p.m.
Dec. 2 Playoffs – Semifinals 7 p.m.
Dec. ? Playoffs – Finals TBA
*Conference Games
The Oxford Fire Department is sponsoring a Round Robin Softball Tournament on Saturday, August 27 beginning at 8 a.m. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to ICC Special Olympics.
There will be door prizes given away throughout the day that have been donated by many county businesses and citizens.
An extrication demonstration involving two cars will be performed, a dunk tank will be set up and a scavenger hunt with a cash prize will be held. Burgers, hot dogs, chips, baked items and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
A beautiful homemade children’s quilt is being raffled. Tickets are one for $1 or six for $5.
Tickets will be available for purchase, but the quilt will be given away at a later date.
by Karen Sherrell
The filing deadline for municipal office was Friday, August 19 at noon, and the following candidates and eleven municipal races have been announced in the tri county area.
IZARD COUNTY — In Horseshoe Bend for Alderman, Ward 4, Position 1, John Grochowski, incumbent and Josh Jackson both seek the position. Teresa Orrick has filed for Ward 1, Position 2; Joseph Moser, Ward 2, Position 1; Tom Richardson, Ward 2, Position 2; Marty McKnight, Ward 3, Position 1; O.G. “Sonny” Minze, Ward 3, Position 2; Ronald S. Yow, Ward 4, Position 2; and Michelle Grabowski, Recorder/ Treasurer.
In Calico Rock for Alderman, Ward 4, Position 1, Frederick Blickle and Ricky Knowles will vie for the seat. Jackie Coggans has filed for Ward 1, Position 1; Charles S. Wilson, Ward 1, Position 2; Leon Cheatham, Ward 2, Position 2; Paul R. Tidwell, Ward 3, Position 1; Aubrey Watts. Jr., Ward 3, Position 2; Steven F. Marsee, Ward 4, Position 2; and Stacy Stanford, for Recorder/Treasurer.
In Melbourne for Alderman, Bill Wright, Ward 1, Position 1; Warren Smith Ward 1, Position 2; Laura Sipe, Ward 2, Position 2; Jerry W. Crosby, Ward 3 Position 1; Paul D. Womack, Ward 3, Position 2; Ernest F. Lamb III, Ward 4, Position 1; Sonia Blankenship, Ward 4, Position 2; and Alecia Bray, Recorder/Treasurer.
In Franklin for Alderman: Dennis Taylor, William N. Long, Sue Smith, and Randy Morris. For Recorder/Treasurer, Stevie Smith.
In Guion for Alderman: Leslie Piel, James Roberts, Dale W. Piel, and Randy Engles. For Recorder/Treasurer, Stacie Engles.
In Oxford for Alderman: Lagena Louise McBride, Billy McBride, Renee Everett, Lawrence T. Savell Jr., Amy Stevenson, Randy Sherrell, and Mike McCandlis. For Recorder/Treasurer, Bonnie J. Moss.
SHARP COUNTY — In Ash Flat, a race has emerged for Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 between Mike Nix and Thomas Rigsby; and in Ward 2, Position 2, between Rickey E. Crook and Danny Traw. Fred Goodwin has filed for Ward 1, Position 1; Sean Himschoot, Ward 2, Position 1; Annette Wolverton, Ward 3, Position 2; and Charlotte Goodwin, Recorder/ Treasurer.
In Cave City, both Timothy E. Kourakis and Melanie “Lanie” Cheshier seek the Alderman seat in Ward 1, Position 2. Hana Smith has filed for Ward 1, Position 1; Jonas Anderson, Ward 2, Position 1; Eddie Johnson, Ward 2, Position 2; Richard Hawkins, Ward 3, Position 1; Tammy Smith, Ward 3, Position 2; John Ables, Ward 4, Position 1; and Anthony D. King, Ward 4, Position 2.
In Cherokee Village for Alderman, Pamela Rowland, Ward 1, Position 1; Bill Circle, Ward 2, Position 1; Leslie J. Covington, Ward 3, Position 1; Rob Smith, Ward 4, Position 1; and Stephanie Johnson for Recorder/Treasurer.
In Evening Shade for Alderman, John H. Wolfe, Ward 1, Position 2; Billy D. Qualls, Ward 2, Position 1; Angela Haley, Ward 2, Position 2; Eva J. Haley, Ward 3, Position 1; and Dwight Sharp, Ward 3, Position 2.
In Hardy for Alderman, a race has emerged between Penny Mendes Allen and Vickie J. Rice for Ward 1, Position1. A three-way race for Ward 1, Position 2 includes Danny Eitel, Laura Smith and Bob Gilliland. For Ward 2, Position 2, two candidates have filed, Corey Gilliland and David Bathrick. Bruce Thurow has filed for Ward 2, Position 1; Raymond Hicks, Ward 3, Position 1; Sue Taylor, Ward 3, Position 2; and Myranda Hobbs, Recorder/Treasurer.
In Highland for Alderman, Both Melody Brink and David Harris seek the Ward 3, Position 1 seat. Mary Jo Clark filed for Ward 1, Position1; Randy Hutchinson, Ward 1, Position 2; Dennis Burton, Ward 2, Position 1; Ty Casey, Ward 2, Position 2; Joe Black, Ward 3, Position 2; Kenneth Massey, Ward 4, position 1; Jack Kimbrell, Ward 4, Position 2; and Mary Ruth Wiles, Recorder/Treasurer.
In Williford for Alderman, Ambie Lester, Position 4; and Suzanne Fowler, Position 5.
FULTON COUNTY — In Mammoth Spring for Alderman, two races have emerged. Joan Baker and Adam Davis have filed for Ward 2, Position 1. A three-way race for Ward 2, Position 2 includes Larry Burns, Dan Grant and Densal McGhee. Charles Vaughn has filed for Ward 1, Position 1; and Wilma Rogers, Ward 1, Position 2.
In Viola for Alderman, Robert L. Lash and Jerry Allen both seek the Position 4 seat. Dennis Harber filed for Position 1, Robert L. Wray, Position 2; Duane Barber, Position 3; and Vearl Downum, Position 5.
by Karen Sherrell
In an open letter to the public from Ozark EMS of Calico Rock, owners Leon and Kathy Cheatham announced that they will cease operation in Izard County as of September 1.
Ozark EMS began serving eastern Carroll County as the primary ambulance service on April 1, with two locations, in Berryville and Green Forest.
The letter, dated August 1 stated, “It is with many prayers and thought on both mine and Kathy’s part that we are saddened to announce that as of September 1, 2016, Ozark EMS will no longer be serving/operating in Izard County.
“The judge, David Sherrell, and the EMS Board, Jessica Sanders, Josh Wilson, Michelle Gray, Carl Pitts, Mark Herrington, and Dave Watts, have entered into a five year contract with Vital Link for two ambulances to serve all of Izard County. Oxford, Melbourne, and Horseshoe have exclusive city contracts with Vital Link.
“We are moving all our services to Carroll County. We feel that this is where we need to be at this time.
“We have loved our time here in Izard County, but feel that our endeavor here is a losing battle. We know we will never be the primary provider for our home, Izard County.
“With sincere thanks and gratitude for all your support, Leon and Kathy Cheatham.”
Vital Link EMS provides emergency and non-emergency medical services to Independence, Izard, Stone, and surrounding counties. They have a contract with Izard County to provide two ambulances, with one housed in Horseshoe Bend and a base in Melbourne. A third ambulance is in reserve for use in Izard County.
Vital Link also has a substation at Southside School, in Independence County, and in Mountain View, Stone County.
IZARD COUNTY — Municipal candidate filings as of Friday, August 12 are listed.
In Horseshoe Bend for Alderman, Joseph Moser, Ward 2, Position 1; Tom Richardson, Ward 2, Position 2; Ronald S. Yow, Ward 4, Position 2; and Michelle Grabowski, Recorder/Treasurer.
In Calico Rock for Alderman, Jackie Coggans, Ward 1, Position 1; Charles S. Wilson, Ward 1, Position 2; Leon Cheatham, Ward 2, Position 2; Paul R. Tidwell, Ward 3, Position 1; Aubrey Watts. Jr., Ward 3, Position 2; Fredrick Blickle, Ward 4, Position 1, Ricky Knowles, Ward 4, Position 1; Steven F. Marsee, Ward 4, Position 2; Stacy Stanford, Recorder/Treasurer.
In Melbourne for Alderman, Jerry W. Crosby, Ward 3 Position 1; Paul D. Womack, Ward 3, Position 2; Sonia Blankenship, Ward 4, Position 2; Alecia Bray, Recorder/Treasurer.
Filings for municipal office include candidates for Recorder/Treasurer and City Council, to be voted on during the General Election, November 8.
Candidates need to file petitions of nomination, an affidavit of eligibility, and a political practices pledge with the county clerk of their residency.
Friday, August 19 at noon is the deadline to file for office.
Annual school board elections will be held September 20. Deadline to register to vote in the school board election is Monday, August 22.
TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT: A two-vehicle accident occurred on Monday, August 8 at the intersection of Main and South Spring Streets in Melbourne. A 1995 Ford pickup, driven by Greg Sherrell of Oxford, rear-ended a 2011 Chrysler Pioneer Therapy and Living transport van driven by Tina Strong of Salem. Personnel with the Melbourne Fire Department utilized the Jaws of Life on the van to reach passengers. The driver and one passenger were transported by Vital Link Ambulance Service to White River Medical Center in Batesville. The accident happened at 7:45 a.m. and was investigated by Izard County Deputy Cody Cruse. Photo/B.Stapleton
A meeting will be held on Thursday, August 11 in the community room at the Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce, to discuss long-term care insurance, facilities, and other related topics.
Alex Hicks will give details on long-term care insurance, and Cindy Wildhagen will highlight long-term care facilities. A question and answer session will be held.
Refreshments will be available and the meeting will be 10 a.m. to noon. The chamber office is located at 707 Third Street, Horseshoe Bend. Everyone is invited to come, listen, and ask questions at this informative meeting.
by Karen Sherrell
IZARD COUNTY — A few candidates have filed for municipal office since the opening day of July 29.
In Horseshoe Bend, Tom Richardson, appointed incumbent, has filed for Alderman, Ward 2, Position 2; and Michelle Grabowski, incumbent, has filed for Recorder/Treasurer.
In Calico Rock, Fredrick Blickle has filed for Alderman, Ward 4, Position 1.
In Melbourne, Alecia Bray, incumbent, has filed for Recorder/Treasurer; and Sonia Blankenship has filed for Alderman, Ward 4, Position 2.
Filings for municipal office include candidates for Recorder/Treasurer and City Council, to be voted on during the General Election, November 8.
Candidates need to file petitions of nomination, an affidavit of eligibility, and a political practices pledge with the county clerk of their residency. Friday, August 19 at noon is the deadline to file for office.
Annual school board elections will be held September 20. Deadline to register to vote in the school board election is Monday, August 22.
A trash truck ended up on its side in the curve by Morriston Road on Hwy. 289 on Monday, August 1 around 5 p.m. The Franklin Fire Department assisted in directing traffic as Skeeter Beene Towing of Melbourne pulled the truck back upright. No injuries were reported. Arkansas State Police Trooper Villiger worked the wreck. Photo/C.Stafford
Over 200 new students participated in orientation at Ozarka College in Mammoth Spring and Ash Flat on August 2, and in Mountain View and Melbourne on August 3. A make-up session for the required new student orientation will be held at 6 p.m. on August 11 at the Melbourne campus.
Ozarka College’s fall semester will begin on August 15, but it is not too late to get registered for fall classes. The College is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and staff members are available to assist you with completing an application for admissions, applying for financial aid, getting advised and registered for classes, enrolling in student service programs, and anything else to help you succeed.
Ozarka College, committed to YOUR success. For more information, please call 870.368.2024 or email: admisssions@ozarka.edu
PAY AT THE PUMP: Snappy Mart Valero of Horseshoe Bend has upgraded their fuel pumps, and now offer pay-at-the-pump, in addition to their convenience store. The Young Kwoon family has operated the station for seven years, and also reside in Horseshoe Bend. Snappy Mart is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the new pumps may be utilized during those hours. Photo/K.Sherrell
Look for Racing Corner listed monthly in the Pacesetting Times.
GRAND OPENING: U.S. Tactical Systems Firearms and Training of Melbourne, held a Grand Opening on Saturday, July 30. There were the over 200 in attendance. U.S. Tactical offers concealed carry classes, a home protection course, self-defense and skeet shooting, with hopes of much more. Read about this new business and see additional photos on page 1 and 10 in the August 3 edition of Pacesetting Times. Photo/B.Stapleton
Melbourne School District
Melbourne Elementary Open House will be Thursday, August 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. Melbourne High School Open House will be Thursday, August 11 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Seventh grade and new student orientation will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the ninth grade orientation starting at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Salem School District
Salem School District will be hosting an Open House for students and parents on Thursday, August 11. The Open House will be on both the Elementary and High School campuses from 6 to 7 p.m.
Izard County Consolidated School District
Izard County Consolidated School District will host their Open House for students and parents on Thursday, August 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Buck Stops Here promotion in Horseshoe Bend and Franklin begins today, August 3!
Shoppers can visit participating merchants throughout the month of August, and register to win prizes which will be given away on Friday, August 26. You need not be present to win.
Area businesses are participating and invite shoppers to come by and sign up. Thank you for patronizing local businesses, and enjoy saving money on fuel at the same time. Local businesses are the life blood of a community and they appreciate your patronage.
Prizes to be given away range in value from $10 to $100, so get to registering today, and all month long, each time you visit a participating business.
Businesses in Horseshoe Bend and prizes they are giving are: Horseshoe Health and Medicine, 600 Market St., $25 gift certificate to Neighborhood Fresh Market; The Quilted Heart, Hwy. 289 South, $20 gift certificate; Cedar Glade Golf Course, intersection of Fourth and Market streets, two rounds of golf, not including golf cart; Pacesetting Times, 703 South Bend Dr., $25 in free advertising; Clary Fitness, lower level Diamond B Mall, one month membership plus a Clary Fitness t-shirt; Cindy’s Dinner Bell, Diamond B Mall foyer, $20 gift certificate; B & J Automotive, 704 South Bend Dr., free oil change; FNBC Community Bankers, 901 South Bend Dr., 2015 silver eagle coin, one entry per visit, Horseshoe Bend Insurance, 600 Commerce St., $25 gift certificate to Calabama Restaurant; Mirror Image, Diamond B Mall, free haircut; Barb’s Sassy Garden Glass and More, Diamond B Mall, gift basket with handcrafted and vintage items valued at $75; Jeb’s Variety, Lower Diamond B Mall, 19” LED HD TV; Calabama Restaurant HSB, 701 South Bend, $10 gift certificate and a $20 gift certificate, to the Horseshoe Bend location; Neighborhood Fresh Market, Diamond B Mall, $50 gift certificate; Horseshoe Bend Chamber of Commerce, 707 Third Street, a gift basket; Snappy Mart, 400 Market Street, $15 gift certificate; Taco Jac’s, 305 Third Street, 2 supreme tacos and a drink; The Loft, atop Turkey Mountain, two entry fees to pool tournaments.
In Franklin, B & B Supply, Hwy. 56/289 Junction, a 50# bag of sunflower seed; Franklin General Store, Hwy. 56, one free pizza with any topping; and Weatherford Bros. Feed, Hwy. 56, a 1 gallon pump sprayer.
Checkout this week’s Pacesetting Times Classifieds for participating retailer’s ads and be sure and save this Special Section as you sign up throughout the month of August.
Kaylee Jo Guthrie of Melbourne, has been crowned as the 2016 Miss Arkansas National Teenager.
She was chosen based on academic scores, community service and leadership abilities. Now she will be competing for America’s National Teenager title.
The American National Teenage Scholarship Organization draws on a positive side of pageantry that focuses on a real girl not just her appearance. “It is an honor to be able to represent the beautiful State of Arkansas and the many wonderful people that live here. I would like to thank the many friends and family who have helped me grow up and shaped me into the person I have become today. Please join me on my journey,” said Kaylee Jo.
Kaylee Jo has been a member of 4-H, and for the past seven years she has been keeping a journal of the time, sweat, blood, and energy that has been spent doing 4-H related activities.
“I have kept track of hours used for various projects, money lost and gained with raising/showing animals, and time spent helping shape others around me. This was the first year I was able to compete in the 4-H State Record Book competition and I conquered my challenge,” she said. This year Kaylee Jo won in the Utilizing Science and Technology field with her Veterinarian Science project. “I encourage all youth to set and work toward a goal and give it everything you’ve got because eventually it will pay off,” said Kaylee Jo.
For Kaylee Jo it paid off big. “I will be receiving a $1,500 scholarship to the college of my choice, plus a trip to National Congress in Atlanta, GA in November,” she said.
Community-minded young lady
Kaylee Jo was able to represent three different organizations with one trip to Blanchard Springs Caverns in March. She was able to make a public appearance and spread the word about America’s National Teenager Scholarship Organization. As a member of the Izard County Drug and Tobacco Coalition, she picked up cigarette butts around the park and educated others on the dangers of tobacco. As a 4-H’er she used her leadership abilities in team building activities. Above all else, she set a positive example for others to follow and wore her beautiful smile all day long.
“I had an amazing day at Blanchard Springs Caverns with close to 100 4-H’ers from several different counties. We went on the Dripstone Cave tour, picked up cigarette butts at the park, went on a hike, learned about water pollution, and made ice cream in a bag. I was glad I was given the opportunity to represent three major organizations in my life, 4-H, ANTSO, and the Izard County Drug Coalition team. I really enjoyed leading some of the group activities and setting a good example for those around me,” said Kaylee Jo.
ANTSO stands for American’s National Teenager Scholarship Organization and is the organization in which Kaylee Jo represents the State of Arkansas. This is the 46th year for ANTSO and is currently directed by Jenny Telar. ANTSO represents all 50 states and offers young ladies a pageantry that weighs heavily on academics, community service, and leadership abilities.
The 2016 America’s National Teenager Scholarship Organization pageant will be held July 26 through August 1.
Kayle Jo stated, “As many of you know I will be competing for America’s National Teenager. One of the awards given is People’s Choice, the girl with the most likes and views on her video wins. I would really appreciate if you would open this link, watch my video, like it and then share it with your friends. Thank you all so much for all the support and encouragement I have received from all of you along the way.” Kaylee Jo’s video may be viewed at https://youtu.be/yBLpPgGW_rI. The more likes Kaylee Jo receives on her video, the more likely she is to win People’s Choice.
America’s National Teenager is the longest running premier pageant for teens in the United States. Founded in 1970, America’s National Teenager has graced the cover of magazines, television and national media as a role model of leadership, scholastic aptitude and service. Combining the elements of glamour, scholarship, style and service, ANTSO State and National Programs draw on a positive approach to pageantry that implements a scoring system focusing on a “real girl”. With no swimsuit or mandatory talent competition, ANTSO focuses on a typical teen in daily life. Contestants are judged in five categories: 30% Interview, 15% Evening Gown, 15% Personal Expression (contestants decorate a pair of blue jeans and model them, a trademarked category of ANTSO), 15% School (academics and school awards/excellence), 15% Activities (leadership, extra-curricular activities and community service), 10% Onstage Question.
ANTSO has awarded more than $102 million scholarships since its creation. America’s National Teenager continues to set high standards for excellence by awarding nearly $100,000 in scholarships at every state competition each year.
All National and State winners are awarded in-kind scholarships from sponsoring universities and the opportunity to serve as positive role models to teens across America. ANTSO holds to the highest standards of quality and integrity and conducts all competitions in a fair and unbiased manner.
Authorities have arrested two suspects that were involved in a theft of a church van in Horseshoe Bend plus additional thefts in Horseshoe Bend, Elizabeth, and Cave City.
Early Sunday morning, July 10, staff of the First Baptist Church in Horseshoe Bend reported to authorities that the church building had been broken into and that items including a guitar and the church van were stolen.
While Lt. Charles Melton, Sgt. Gabe Sanders and Horseshoe Bend assigned deputies were investigating, they developed at least two people of interest, located the guitar, and continued the investigation. During this investigation, it was reported that Doty Family Funeral Home of Horseshoe Bend had a van damaged. Someone had attempted to hotwire the vehicle that same night.
On July 11, Lt. Melton learned that his prime suspect had been arrested in Cave City. The suspect had fled from Cave City Police and had shot at them before wrecking the vehicle he was driving. Mac Ryan Chitwood, age 26 of Horseshoe Bend, currently in the Sharp County Jail, has been charged in Izard County in connection with the church and funeral home events. An Elizabeth man, 18 year old Dalton Michael Pflaumer, has also been arrested and incarcerated in the Baxter County Detention Center on felony charges related to the burglary of a private residence, vehicle thefts, and other thefts.
The events leading up to the arrest of Pflaumer came about in the early hours of July 11, when the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified that officers in Sharp County had been involved in a vehicle pursuit with a 2001 Volvo V10 driven by Chitwood. It was determined that the registered owners of the vehicle involved in that pursuit reside in the St. Louis, Missouri area but have a vacation home in Baxter County on Diamond Bay Road. The owners were contacted and stated that their vehicle should still be parked at their residence on Diamond Bay Road, and indicated they had not been at that residence since July 5. Later that same morning, Corp. Kristofer Savino went to the residence on Diamond Bay Road and found that it had been burglarized. Items missing from the residence, in addition to their 2001 Volvo V10, were a handgun and a shotgun. It appeared that people had been squatting in the residence for a period of time. Entry had been made through the back door of the house.
Chitwood, who had been apprehended in Sharp County, told authorities there that he and another person had stolen a white van belonging to the First Baptist Church in Horseshoe Bend. He indicated the pair had travelled in the stolen church van to the Hand Cove area in Baxter County. They had concealed the stolen van in a heavily wooded area approximately one mile away from the residence they chose to burglarize.
Chitwood and Pflaumer parted company in the Brockwell area of Izard County after leaving the residence in the stolen Volvo. The vehicle pursuit involving Chitwood driving the stolen Volvo in Sharp County occurred afterwards.
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office utilized its helicopter on the evening of July 11 to fly over the Hand Cove/Diamond Bay area in an attempt to locate the stolen and abandoned church van. After flying over the area for several minutes, the van was spotted from the air through dense foliage. The van was subsequently towed and removed for evidentiary processing.
In addition to the burglary investigation, the Sheriff’s Office had taken reports the previous day, July 10, that a private boat dock near Baxter CR 863, in the same area, had been entered and several items were stolen from the dock and from boats in the dock. These included speakers, binoculars, and fishing equipment. A cellphone was found on one of the boats. This cellphone was found to belong to Pflaumer. According to reports,
As to the funeral home, both Chitwood and Pflaumer have been charged with breaking and entering, a class D felony; and criminal mischief, a class D felony. Relating to the church, both have been charged with commercial burglary and theft of property, both class D felonies. The pair have an Izard County Circuit Court date of August 10. Pflaumer remains in custody in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Savannah Skidmore (r), 21-year old daughter of Jerry and Kim Skidmore of Calico Rock and a junior at the University of Arkansas, was selected as first runner-up in the 79th Annual Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs recently. The pageant featured 42 contestants from the state of Arkansas. The girls competed for $121,800 in scholarship funds. Skidmore received a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by Charles and Susie Morgan for being chosen as first runner-up in the competition. Skidmore tied with Savvy Shields, Miss Heart of the Ozarks, in Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit, and was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Pictured (l to r) is Shields; Reigning Miss Arkansas, and Top 15 Miss America Semi-Finalist, Loren McDaniel; Preliminary Artistic Expression in Talent award winner, Miss North Central Arkansas Rebecca Zurcher; and Skidmore.
Photo/Ashley George
Danny Franks, age 39 of Blytheville, formerly of Melbourne, remains at large following a July 12 call to Fairview Street in Melbourne, in reference to a domestic violence complaint.
As Cpl. Richard Williams was responding, dispatch advised the officer that the alleged perpetrator had left the residence driving a small tan Toyota truck. Cpl. Williams attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Franks sped away and continued to Lacrosse Road, then west of Highway 56 to Johnsonview Road. He then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies were unable to locate Franks, and his vehicle was towed and impounded.
On July 13, a Johnsonview Road resident reported that his truck was missing. Investigators learned that Franks was residing in Blytheville and a BOLO was issued on the stolen vehicle.
Mississippi County authorities advised local authorities that the stolen truck had been located by a farmer in a cornfield. They further advised that no one was in or near the truck and that the vehicle engine was still running.
Franks remains at large. Anyone having knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 870-368-4203.
On Sunday, June 12, Weston Burk, son of Joey and Cassi Burk of Salem and brother to Natalie, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, ALL. He is undergoing treatments at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. The entire community of Salem has pulled together for the Burk Family. Several fundraisers and raffles have been established. The Weston Burk Co-Ed Benefit Tournament was held last weekend.
Event coordinator Lena Smith of Salem stated, “I believe good things come to good people and you won’t find a better family than the Burks!”
Over $7,000 was raised on July 9 and July 10 during the tournament (t-shirts, raffles, entry fees, concessions and donations).
“Wow what a great showing of support, prayer, and fellowship at Salem yesterday. The Weston Co-ed Tournament was a huge success. Thank you to all 19 teams that stuck it out and worked throughout the day switching fields and keeping things on track and going. Thanks everyone that participated and helped with it all. I’m very glad to be a part of it and help bring it all together. What an incredible community we live in!” stated event coordinator Jake Smith of Salem.
“Today has just been absolutely amazing! Joey and I tried to make it around to everyone that came out to the tournament, but we know we missed some. So we are trying to reach out to everyone to tell you all how THANKFUL we are for everything. To the 19 teams that played, the umps, scorekeepers, concession stand workers, all the sponsors that donated food or money, the community that came out just to watch the games or eat, and to all the ones that had a helping hand in putting it all together, thank you. We know it was not an easy job and took a lot of hard work and time. We are so blessed to call you all our friends and family. Thank you again for everything you have done for our little boy and family, we love you all!” said Cassi Burk.
Sponsors of the Weston Burk Co-Ed Benefit Tournament were Sonic of Salem, Twin Lakes Packing and Processing, Town and Country of Ash Flat, Modern Woodmen – Trena Spears, Barker’s Funeral Home, Scribner’s Family Practice, Viola Hardware, Barker’s Hilltop Package Store, Janice Hensley and family, Salem Sweet Treats and Bakery, Cliff and Cheryl Pleasant, Gary Wayne and Lenisa Branscum, Terry Burk and North Arkansas Electic Cooperative. The Dirt Bags from Mt. Grove, Missouri, took first place in the tournament.
A woman was assaulted outside her home on Wednesday, July 13, located on Hwy. 9 South in Fulton County.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, in her late 60s, was attacked by a white or hispanic male, while she was working in her yard. The victim never heard the man approach, and was assaulted from behind as the attacker attempted to strangle her with a rope around her neck. According to authorities, the woman was able to fight her attacker by kicking him and he fled the scene.
The woman received treatment at a local hospital. Fulton County authorities and the Arkansas State Police are investigating the assault.
The 25th Annual Greyhound Classic Two Person Scramble will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain in Horseshoe Bend.
There will be a 8 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per team (cart rental not included). The scramble is limited to the first 70 teams.
For more information or to enter contact Wendall Smith at 870-710-0711 or J.W. Blevins at 870-371-1038.
by RonYow
The Music in the Mountains Show will be on Saturday, July 16 at the Music in the Mountains Theatre located on the lower level of the Diamond B Mall in Horseshoe Bend.
This month, we will be privileged to have Katy Miller and Allie Cone to sing our National Anthem. Both of these young ladies are nine years old and both of them attend Melbourne Elementary School.I know these young ladies are very excited about performing at the Music in the Mountains Show and are looking forward to performing our National Anthem. So come out and support our local youth.
Our guest for this month is Shane Metheny. Metheny is from Little Rock and spent six months in Nashville, TN working with Buddy Hyatt in his recording studio. He likes to sing southern gospel and country music. We know that everyone will enjoy his musical talent. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with burgers and dogs on the grill. The concession will have other goodies to delight your taste buds.
Tracy, Eric, Mitch, Junior and Doc will take the stage at 6 p.m. The Hwy. 289 Band will be doing a medley of country songs in the first half and a medley of classic rock in the second half.
I believe this is a “must come and see” show.
So make plans now to come out to the Music in the Mountains Show Saturday night for good food, good fellowship and good music. We hope to see you all there. And as always, admission is by donation.
Your generosity keeps our doors open. Thank you in advance to all that support the Music in the Mountains Theatre.
THREE CAR COLLISION: Charles Southerland, of Horseshoe Bend, was driving his white Ford F250 Lariat through the road work on Hwy. 289 S. in Horseshoe Bend on Tuesday, July 5. According to reports, he rear-ended two parked vehicles at the stop light set up for road construction. Southerland hit a white GMC Sierra driven by Ronnie Ford of Mountain Home, which in turn caused it to hit a black Ford F150 truck driven by Robin Vasey of Horseshoe Bend. Izard County Deputy Mike Smith worked the accident. There were no injuries substained from the accident. Photos/C.Stafford
The Burk Family of Salem, Cassi and Joey, Natalie and Weston. Photo/Bitt O’ Hunny Photography
by Carrie Johnson
On Sunday, June 12, life as they knew it changed for the Burk family of Salem. Joey and Cassi Burk have grown up in Salem and are now raising their children, Natalie (7) and Weston (3) in the same loving community. They attend Salem First Baptist Church.
Weston was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, ALL, on Sunday. He underwent surgery on Monday, June 13 to place his port for treatments. He also underwent his first round of treatment and had a blood transfusion.
The entire community has pulled together for the Burk family. By Tuesday, June 14, a bank account had been set up for donations, a softball tournament organized, different raffles established and a benefit rodeo was held. All to help offset the cost of medical expenses and travel expenses. Several summer league baseball and softball teams now wear an orange ribbon attached to their uniforms to support Weston. His sister Natalie plays on a Salem summer team.
The Hall Rodeo, LLC Benefit Rodeo was held on Wednesday, June 15 and raised a total of $3,604.95 for Weston and his family.
Several of the above mentioned fundraisers follow:
West Burk Benefit Raffle. Prize will be half a hog to two winners. Drawing will be held on July 20. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and are available at Burch’s Custom Butchering, Main Street Tire and Lube and Tri County Medical Supply; all of Salem. The hog was donated by Everett Bros. Inc.; processing by Burch’s Custom Butchering. All proceeds go to Weston. For more information contact Tesa Nelson at 870-219-3724, or Lauren Nelson at 870-710-3081.
Weston Burk Co-Ed Benefit Tournament, Saturday, July 9 at Salem Preacher Roe Field. $150 per team entry fee. Individuals pay $25 to be drafted if you do not have a team, but want to play and support the cause. Concession stand will be open. Proceeds go to Weston. For more information and to sign up, contact: Lena Smith, 870-371-0175; Jake Smith, 870-371-0372; or Jeremy Friend, 870-421-0490.
#TEAMWESTON Benefit Raffle. Items to be won include: RTIC 20 quart cooler, RTIC 30 ounce tumbler, RTIC 20 ounce tumbler, RTIC ten ounce tumbler and a RTIC koozie. Tickets are $5 each of five for $20. Five winners will be announced on July 9 at 5 p.m. at the Benefit Tournament. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets are available at Salem Court House Treasurer’s Office – Linda Romine; Tower Hills Guns and More – Calvin and Jamie Maguffee; Lena Smith, 870-371-0175; Karen Hall, 870-405-4537; and can be purchased during the tournament.
Change for Weston. Early Horizons Child Development Center in Salem is collecting spare change for Weston. A little bit of “change” can make a big difference.
Whatever. A portion of all sales at Whatever from now until June 25 will be donated to the Burk family for expenses. There is also a donation jar located in the store, which is located on the square in Salem.
Expressions Salon of Salem is selling chances to win a goodie basket which includes: CHI blow dryer, Joico hairspray, Matrix Miracle Creator, Biolage Shampoo and conditioner, American Crew gift set, Redken water wax and a $25 gift certificate. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Winner will be drawn July 1. All proceeds go to the Burk family.
Bronze-N-Go Tanning Salon at Skyview in Salem is raffling off a package deal that includes two months tanning, a bottle of lotion and five sessions of red light therapy for Weston. You may pick up tickets at the Salon. They are $3 each or six for $15.
There will be a Car Wash at the Bank of Salem parking lot on July 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is donations with all going to Weston. Contact Heather Friend at 870-421-1802, or Lena Smith at 870-371-0175 if you would like to donate.
Color a Castle for Weston at Palace Drug of Salem. Cost is $1 per sheet with proceeds going to the Burk family.
Razorback Raceway, located at 213 North Walnut Street in Salem, is a one-eighth mile, one-twenty-fourth scale dragstrip for all ages. Razorback Raceway will hold a Race Day on Saturday, July 23 for Weston and his family. There will be a race with all proceeds from food and entry fees going to the Burk family. This race will be for bragging rights, no payout. For more information contact Evert Ellison at 870-291-7603.
There is a benefit account set up at the Bank of Salem. Account name: Weston Gunner Burk Benefit Account. You can mail donations to P.O. Box 338, Salem, AR 72576.
Come together with Salem and show your support for the Burk family while they help Weston fight Leukemia.
To keep up with Weston’s updates and to show your support or say a few encouraging words, there is a Facebook page set up for him under “Prayers for Weston”.
The first day for independent candidates to file that are seeking municipal offices with a mayor-council form of government, is Friday, July 29.
Candidates need to file petitions of nomination, an affidavit of eligibility, and a political practices pledge with the county clerk of their residency. Friday, August 19 at noon is the deadline to file.
Filings for municipal office will include candidates for Recorder/Treasurer and City Council, to be voted on during the General Election, November 8.
Anyone wishing to vote in the General Election in November needs to register by the October 10 deadline. This year marks the Presidential election.
To register to vote, contact your county clerk, or the Arkansas Secretary of State, Elections Division at 800-482-1127. You may request an application through the mail. Forms are available at Pacesetting Times news office as well.
Online users may download the Arkansas Voter Registration Form at the Arkansas Secretary of State website at www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections.
To register to vote in Arkansas, you must: be a U.S. citizen, be an Arkansas resident (residing in Arkansas at least 30 days prior to the first election in which you will vote), be age 18 or turn 18 on or before the next election, not be a convicted felon whose sentence has not been discharged or pardoned, and not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent as to your ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction.
Fill out an application to register to vote at your local: County clerk’s office in your home county; State Revenue Office, Driver Services (pick up a paper form or ask for your information to be transmitted electronically); Public library or Arkansas State Library; Public assistance agency; Disability agency; Military recruitment office; Arkansas National Guard; or Voter registration drive.
You must provide either your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number on your Arkansas Voter Registration application, or check the box in #9 on the application to indicate that you do not possess either a driver’s license or Social Security number.
If you check the box indicating that you do not possess either a driver’s license or Social Security number, you may be required to vote a Provisional Ballot when you vote for the first time unless you submit a photocopy of one of the following with your mail-in application or at the time of voting: Current and valid photo identification or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck that shows your name and address, or another government document that shows your name and address.
If you have not received voter verification from your county clerk, be sure to confirm your registration before Election Day.
Seven to Arkansas Department of Correction
Two female inmates who were awaiting bed space in the Arkansas Department of Correction were transported to prison on June 6. Laci Dawn Jones, age 24 of Batesville, and Lindsey Michelle Carter, age 22 address not given, had been in the Izard County Detention Facility since early and late May.
Five males awaiting bed space were transported to the Arkansas Department of Correction on June 8. Nathaniel Allen Speak, age 33 of Calico Rock, had been incarcerated since mid-April; Phillip Thomas Costanzo, age 51, had been incarcerated since mid-April; B.J. Hinds, age 33 of Oxford, had been in the Izard County Jail since mid-May; Charles Anthony Clements, age 32 of Horseshoe Bend, and Jeffrey Chase Moser, age 27 of Melbourne, had both been in jail since late May.
A Hardy man has been arrested twice in the last few days for violation of a no contact order. After his first arrest, Casey Daniel Clouse, age 34, was released from the Izard County Detention Facility. He was arrested again on June 7 for violating the same order. Clouse remains in jail without bond according to Izard County Sheriff Tate Lawrence who said that Lieutenant Charles Melton was the arresting officer.
Hugh Stiles, age 42 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested June 7 following a search of his property and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stiles posted bond the day of his arrest in the amount of $2,100 and was released from the Izard County Detention Facility with a court date of June 16. Lieutenant Charles Melton and Sgt. Gabe Sanders were the arresting officers.
A Calico Rock man, 27 year old Antonio Sanchez IV, was arrested June 5 on charges to include driving while intoxicated-third offense drugs, driving on a suspended license, having no insurance, driving without a current registration, and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Sanchez remains in the Izard County Detention Facility in lieu of a $5,000 bond with a court date of June 16. Trooper Rodney Villiger was the arresting officer.
Justin Allen Janson, age 31 of Calico Rock, was arrested on a petition of revoke probation/parole on June 8 while Richard Smith, age 40 of Melbourne, was also arrested on a revocation petition. Both are being held in the Izard County Detention Facility without bond.
A Horseshoe Bend couple were arrested June 9 on drug/alcohol charges. Richard Kyle Cohn, age 28, was charged with drinking in public and Ericka Lynn Stephens, age 25, was charged with driving while intoxicated-drugs and disorderly conduct. Cohn was released without bond while Stephens was released on a $1,040 bond. Both have Horseshoe Bend court dates of July 5. Deputy R.C. Lenex was the arresting officer.
Clayton Deness Carter of Melbourne, was arrested June 8 for driving while intoxicated-drugs second offense, careless and prohibited driving, having no insurance, driving a vehicle without registration, and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Carter remains in the Izard County Detention Facility in lieu of a $2,200 bond with a Melbourne court date of July 7. Cpl. Richard Williams was the arresting officer.
David Aaron Koonce, age 32 of Melbourne, was arrested June 7 on a failure to pay fines warrant. Koonce remains in the Izard County Detention Facility without bond. Lt. Melton was the arresting officer.
James Lawrence Frey, age 24 of Brockwell, was committed to jail by the Izard County Drug Court and is being held without bond.
Will Garrett Hobbs, age 30 of Horseshoe Bend, was arrested June 12 for driving on a suspended license and is being held in the Izard County Detention Facility on a $365 bond with a Horseshoe Bend court date of August 2. Deputy Toby Smith was the arresting officer.
Motorist assist leads to arrest
Friday, June 10, when Cpl. Richard Williams stopped to assist a motorist having car problems, he recognized the driver as being Joshua David Sanders who had outstanding domestic battery warrants. When informed of the arrest warrants, Sanders, 38 of Oxford, quickly threw something into the back of vehicle and then threw a small item in the grass. Two hypodermic needles were located in his car and the pipe smelling of recently smoked marijuana was located in the grass. In addition to charges relating to the drug paraphernalia found, Sanders is facing two counts of terroristic threatening-second degree and one count of domestic battering third degree. Sanders remains in the Izard County Detention Facility in lieu of $3,620 bond and has a court date of June 23.
Following a one vehicle accident on Highway 56 E. near Violet Hill on June 12, James Luke Haney, age 28 of Violet Hill, was found stumbling down the road from the accident scene and was charged with driving while intoxicated, drinking in public along with careless and prohibited driving. Haney remains in the Izard County Detention Facility in lieu of $1,235 bond with a July 7 court date. Deputy Steve Davidson and Trooper Clements were the arresting officers.
A Horseshoe Bend woman, 23 year old Megan Brea Stanton, was arrested June 12 on an Independence warrant and is being held in jail for Batesville authorities. Deputy Mike Smith was the arresting officer.
Steven Laverne Paul, age 42 of Glencoe, was arrested June 15 on a probation/parole hold and remains in jail without bond. Probation Officer Josh Morehead was the arresting officer.
Dusty Michelle Powers, age 39 of Batesville, was arrested June 15 on a contempt of court warrant relating to failure to pay Circuit Court fines. Powers was released the following day and was issued a Circuit Court date of June 28. Deputy Evan Jones was the arresting officer.
Theft charges against two local men
An arrest warrant has been issued against two area men, one of which has been arrested, in connection with the breaking and entering of a mobile home where several items were stolen. Phillip Garner of Sage reported that someone had forced open the door to his mobile home he was in the process of moving into. Items stolen included a four wheeler, which was later located in a gravel pit in Melbourne, while a riding lawn mower was located in a wooded area along with post hole diggers, tires, rims, and several other items.
Arrested June 6 was Joshua Alan Clark, age 27 of Violet Hill, who was charged with breaking and entering and theft of property, both felonies. Clark is in the Izard County Detention Facility without bond. Christopher Lane Eiler, age 34 of Cave City, was arrested and charged June 13 and remains in the Izard County Detention Facility without bond. Both Eiler and Clark have a scheduled Circuit Court date of June 28.
William Joseph Carter, age 23 of Melbourne, was arrested June 10 on a Circuit Court bench warrant and remains in jail without bond.
Carol Ann Baum, age 47 of Batesville, was arrested June 14 on a failure to pay fines warrant and was released to Sharp County authorities. Deputy D.J. Tiernan was the arresting officer.